Dragged by Nigerians, Sen Remi Tinubu gives assurances over Constitutional Review | Ripples Nigeria

Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Chairman, South-West Zonal Committee on Review of the 1999 Constitution, has assured that the process would be devoid of destructive manipulations.

Tinubu gave the assurance at the end of the two-day Public Hearing on the Review of the 1999 Constitution organized by the Senate in Lagos on Thursday.

Mrs Tinubu had earlier drawn the ire of many Nigerians when she was seen in a confrontation with another lady at the venue of the exercise.

In the video, the unknown woman had challenged the lawmaker, demanding an apology from Mrs Tinubu for calling her a ‘thug’, but Tinubu had stood her ground trying to defend herself.

This did not go down well with many Nigerians who later took to social media to call out Mrs Tinubu for what they felt was a bad action coming from a representative of the people.

Speaking at the event, Mrs Tinubu said that all agitations and voices had been heard, adding that the committee would do all within its powers to make commendations devoid of biases of any kind.

According to her, the constitution is a living document that needs to be reviewed from time to time to meet the people’s cultural, political, economic, religious and natural challenges.

“Be rest assured that this amendment process would be free and devoid of short term motives. self interest and destructive manipulations.

“The documents that we have collected here will be scrutinized, harmonized and will still go to the House of Representatives for concurrence.

“Subsequently, it will go to all our state Houses of Assembly for ratification and finally to the executive for president assent,” she said

Sen. Tinubu assured that the APC government would do whatever it takes to make sure the Constitution is workable so as to move into a society that would be suitable for all.

