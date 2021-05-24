Drake brings son on stage to accept Billboard Award for Artiste of the Decade | Ripples Nigeria

Entertainment
Drake brings son on stage to accept Billboard Award for Artiste of the Decade
Canadian recording artiste, Drake Graham brought his three-year-old son, Adonis on stage with him to accept the Billboard Award for the Artiste of the Decade on Sunday, May 23.
This is the first time, the Canadian rapper will be seen publicly with his son.
Drake welcomed the son with the French ex-adult movie actress, Sophie Brussaux. He hid the identity of the youngster, until 2020 when he shared photos of him on the social media platform, Instagram.
Read also: Drake reportedly making romantic advances towards Kim Kardashian following her split with Kanye West
On Sunday night at the 2021 Billboard Music Award ceremony, Drake was publicly seen with the boy for the first time.
The rapper accepted the prestigious honor, celebrating his status as the best-performing artist on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.
Wearing a red flannel and braids, Adonis held onto Drake’s BBMA trophy as his father, who rocked dapper off-white suit began his acceptance speech.
Watch the moment below.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...