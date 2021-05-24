Drake brings son on stage to accept Billboard Award for Artiste of the Decade | Ripples Nigeria

Canadian recording artiste, Drake Graham brought his three-year-old son, Adonis on stage with him to accept the Billboard Award for the Artiste of the Decade on Sunday, May 23.

This is the first time, the Canadian rapper will be seen publicly with his son.

Drake welcomed the son with the French ex-adult movie actress, Sophie Brussaux. He hid the identity of the youngster, until 2020 when he shared photos of him on the social media platform, Instagram.

On Sunday night at the 2021 Billboard Music Award ceremony, Drake was publicly seen with the boy for the first time.

The rapper accepted the prestigious honor, celebrating his status as the best-performing artist on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.

Wearing a red flannel and braids, Adonis held onto Drake’s BBMA trophy as his father, who rocked dapper off-white suit began his acceptance speech.

