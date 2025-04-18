Drake intensifies legal action against Universal Music group over Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’

Canadian-American rapper Drake has gone ahead to intensify legal action against Universal Music Group over Kendrick Lamar’s controversial song titled ‘Not Like Us.’

The talented rapper says that his public image has been severely damaged by Lamar’s Grammy Award win and his recent Super Bowl halftime performance.

Although the specifics of the lawsuit are still under wraps, insiders indicate Drake’s legal team is pursuing damages and may be trying to prevent the song from being distributed on streaming services in the future.

According to sources close to the case, the Canadian rapper is claiming the song contains illegal samples and that UMG may have disregarded or permitted the release despite knowing there could be legal issues.

Since its release, the song has received millions of streams and sparked a renewed discussion on the limits of hip-hop beefs. It is commonly perceived as a direct assault on Drake amid the two rap titans’ ongoing verbal spat.

In January, Drake accused UMG of defaming him by promoting Kendrick Lamar’s diss single, which contains extremely offensive words.

Drake should be put on a local watch list, according to Kendrick Lamar’s lyrics, which call him a “certified pedophile” and a “predator.”

