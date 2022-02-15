Drake makes N158.47m from Super Bowl bitcoin bet

Canadian rapper, Aubrey Graham, better known by his stagename, Drake, has earned N158.47 million ($381,000) in bitcoin after placing series of bets for the Super Bowl LVI (American football) game on Sunday.

Drake bet $600,000 on L.A. Rams to beat the Cincinnati Bengals, and the former eventually won 23-20 to clinch the Super Bowl LVI trophy, helping the American-based rapper earn the sum of $306,000.

According to Decrypt on Monday, the “hotline bling” crooner who reportedly has a $1.6 million CAD bitcoin holdings, also placed $500,000 on Odell Beckham Jr., Rams wide receiver, to score one touchdown throughout the game, Beckham went on to do just that before leaving the field due to injury.

But that touchdown was enough to see Drake pocket $575,000, taking his total gain to $381,000 ($306,000 and $75,000), but Beckham’s inability to complete the game made it impossible for the rapper to cash out on his third bet.

Drake had also bet $500,000 that Beckham would net at least 62.5 receiving yards, but since the Rams wide receiver couldn’t finish the game, the rapper’s bet only paid off from the two bet.

The player himself is a big fan of bitcoin, having requested that all his $4.25 million salary be paid in cryptocurrency last year.

Meanwhile, there were other bitcoin activities that trailed the Super Bowl, as crypto promoters, Coinbase and FTX conducted a promo to expand holders of BTC.

Coinbase site crashed after the cryptocurrency exchange gave free bitcoin worth $15 to new users of its platform, while FTX used an ad to offer 7.54 BTC to some Twitter followers.

