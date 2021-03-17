Drake reportedly making romantic advances towards Kim Kardashian following her split with Kanye West | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Drake reportedly making romantic advances towards Kim Kardashian following her split with Kanye West
Canadian Rapper, Drake has reportedly been showing interest in Kim Kardashian following her split from husband Kanye West.
Kim, 40, confirmed in February 2021 that she had filed for divorce from the rapper, bringing their almost seven-year marriage to an end.
Now, it is claimed Canadian rapper Drake has reached out to Kim in the wake of the split.
A source reportedly told Heat Magazine:
“Drake could never understand what Kim saw in Kanye, he was saying for years how he wasn’t the right guy for Kim and it would all end in tears.
“He was surprised it took her so long to realise, and started messaging her the moment it became clear that the divorce was inevitable.
Read also: Nigerians slam Drake for leaving out Wizkid in video shoot for ‘One Dance’
“He’s ready to see her whenever she says the word, basically, and he’s confident that will happen fairly soon.”
The publication added that Kim has no intention of embarking on a new romance, with the source claiming:
“Kim’s wary about getting involved with someone else too fast before the divorce is settled.”
Kim’s representative, Christy Welder, confirmed the reality star had filed the divorce paperwork in a statement shared with The New York Times.
Drake and Kanye have had public spats in the past, with Kanye once tweeting: “Drake called trying to threaten me.”
