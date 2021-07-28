Drama as BBNaija housemates go to war

On Tuesday night, there was serious drama in Big Brother House after housemates, Maria, Angel, Nini and Liquorose engaged in a heated argument.

The argument ensued after Biggie gave first task to the Housemates to develop a musical theatrical drama in celebration of Nigeria which they will present on Friday night.

“Your presentation is expected to cut across different tribes, showcasing Nigeria’s cultural diversity in all its richness and grandeur,” Biggie told the Housemates in a letter read to them by HoH, Peace.

Read also: Organisers unveil 11 more housemates of BBNaija ‘Shine Ya Eyes’ season

During the deliberation on what to present, housemates got pissed off and dragged Maria for talking too much.

It was learnt that Maria kept trying to impose her opinion on housemates as she kept interjecting when people were talking.

Watch the video below.

Join the conversation

Opinions