Drama as masquerades invade Plateau church, flog worshippers, destroy properties

Some unknown masquerades on Sunday morning invaded a church in the Shikal community of Langtang South Local Government area of Plateau State.

The masquerades, dressed in traditional attires, interrupted the church service as they flogged the members of the congregation mercilessly and also broke musical equipment and other properties belonging to the church, as church members ran for safety.

When contacted, DSP Alfred Alabo, the spokesman of the Plateau State Police Command, confirmed the incident but did not give any further information.

According to him, “The DPO of the area has confirmed that it is true, they are working on the situation and the area is calm. He said masquerades went to a Church and disrupted their activities. The investigation is ongoing, we will give full details when we have them.”

