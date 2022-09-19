Metro
Drama as masquerades invade Plateau church, flog worshippers, destroy properties
Some unknown masquerades on Sunday morning invaded a church in the Shikal community of Langtang South Local Government area of Plateau State.
The masquerades, dressed in traditional attires, interrupted the church service as they flogged the members of the congregation mercilessly and also broke musical equipment and other properties belonging to the church, as church members ran for safety.
Read also: Gov Ayade warns against display of masquerades, restricts cross-over services to 10pm
When contacted, DSP Alfred Alabo, the spokesman of the Plateau State Police Command, confirmed the incident but did not give any further information.
According to him, “The DPO of the area has confirmed that it is true, they are working on the situation and the area is calm. He said masquerades went to a Church and disrupted their activities. The investigation is ongoing, we will give full details when we have them.”
By Mohammed Taoheed…
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...