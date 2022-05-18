Drama as Nigerian govt withdraws newly amended charges against Kanu

The Federal Government has withdrawn the newly amended six-count treasonable felony charges against the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Ahead of a ruling on Kanu’s bail application on Wednesday, the federal government had filed an amended six-count charge against the Biafran agitator before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

But while denying Kanu bail due to an earlier breach of his former bail conditions which saw him jumping bail and fleeing the country, Justice Nyako, however, berated the prosecution for filing the amended charges just hours before the ruling.

Read also :Court rejects Kanu’s bail application over felony charges

The judge said she was not aware of the amended charges until she got to the court in the morning and according to her, the prosecution could not dump the new amended charges on the court on the morning of the hearing.

Justice Nyako, while dismissing the new charges, asked the government lawyers to withdraw it and if need be, apply for a fresh filing at a later date.

She further implored the parties to allow the case to proceed to trial to enable the charges to be determined for speedy dispensation of justice.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now