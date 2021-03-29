Drama as Okorocha, monarch engage in serious altercation aboard plane | Ripples Nigeria

Passengers aboard an Air Peace flight en route Abuja, on Sunday, became spectators to an altercation that emerged between a former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, and a former chairman of South-East Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Cletus Ilomuanya, at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, the IMO State capital.

It was gathered that the traditional ruler on sighting Okorocha, accused him of being the cause of his present day dilemma, while Okorocha in return told him that he had no regrets removing him as the chairman of the State Council of Traditional Rulers, noting that he would still repeat his actions if he was still a governor.

Some reports had it that the traditional ruler, attacked Okorocha with his walking stick inside the airplane. However, a source from Okorocha’s camp said contrary to speculations in many quarters, the monarch didn’t use his walking stick on the ex-governor, who now represents Imo West in the Senate.

A source, who claimed the traditional ruler attacked Okorocha with his walking stick, said, “Eze Cletus Ilomuanya aboard Air Peace flight to Abuja, on Sunday, accosted Senator Rochas Okorocha sitting next to him, exploded with so much rage and royal anger.

Read also: Okorocha’s aide accuses Imo govt of plot to demolish his Owerri property

“What started as a mellow drama, all of a sudden snowballed into a full-fledged confrontation inside the aircraft, as the royal father descended on Okorocha with his walking stick.

“If not for the timely intervention of the flight captain, who rushed out when Ilomuanya was hitting Okorocha with his royal walking stick to leave his sight, the story would have been something else.”

Meanwhile, Okorocha in a statement issued by his Spokesperson, Sam Onwuemeodo, on Sunday, warned politicians, who he claimed were looking for favour from the state government, to stop reducing his name.

It would be recalled that Okorocha deposed Ilomuanya as the monarch of Obinukwu autonomous community and installed another person as the traditional ruler of the community.

