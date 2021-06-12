Drama as pro-Buhari June 12 protesters clash in Abuja over payment | Ripples Nigeria

News
Drama as pro-Buhari June 12 protesters clash in Abuja over payment
There was drama on Saturday when some protesters who identified themselves as supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari clashed at Unity Fountain, Abuja, over issues relating to sharing of money.
According to the protesters, the rally was to show support for Buhari and commemorate the June 12 Democracy Day.
Ripples Nigeria reported that the pro-Buhari protesters were first sighted at Millennium Park just opposite the fountain, where a few individuals were wearing branded T-shirts with the inscription ‘I Stand With Buhari’.
However, there was confusion when leaders of the group engaged in a heated exchange of words over the sharing of money meant for organising the counter protests.
The president’s supporters had gathered with placards, some of which read, ‘Nigerians say no to fake activist’, ‘Nigerians say no to violence’, ‘no to bad governance’, ‘no to banditry’, ‘no to corruption’, and other inscriptions.
READ ALSO: PDP slams Nigerian govt, police over handling of June 12 protesters
Meanwhile, anti-Buhari (#BuhariMustGo) protesters had planned to hold a protest in the morning of Saturday, to express their displeasure in the worsening state of the nation, only to meet the pro-Buhari (#IStandWithBuhari) protesters at the same venue.
Ripples Nigeria earlier reported that operatives of the FCT Police Command halted the June 12 protest in the Gudu area in Abuja, when they stormed the area and started firing teargas canisters.
It was learnt that the protest began around 08:30 am and was going on smoothly, as the protesters, who were mostly youths expressed their dissatisfaction with the state of the nation.
It was also gathered that the protesters, who were chanting “Buhari must go” and “Say no to injustice”, took to their heels and scampered for safety when the security operatives started shooting.
By Victor Uzoho
