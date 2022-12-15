Drama as Sharia court sentences Islamic cleric to death for alleged blasphemy

An Upper Sharia Court in Kano State on Thursday, sentenced a controversial Islamic cleric, Abduljabbar Nasiru Kabara, to death by hanging for alleged blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad.

The trial judge, Mallam Ibrahim Sarki Yola, who convicted the embattled cleric after finding him guilty of the charge of blasphemy levelled against him also ordered that the state government should seize the two Mosques belonging to Abduljabbar, as well as calling on all media outfits in the state to desist from using any of Abduljabbar’s teachings and pictures.

Abduljabbar was charged in July 2021 on charges bordering on blasphemous statements against the Islamic Prophet Muhammad, an act capable of inciting public peace.

Before giving his verdict, the judge said he was convinced that the prosecution had done their part and proven their points beyond a reasonable doubt and thereafter convicted the defendant of all the charges levelled against him.

A mild drama then ensued when he was asked if he had anything to tell the court and a lawyer who identified himself as Barrister Aminu Ado Abubakar, stood as the defense counsel and prayed the court to accord leniency to the accused person for he did what he did out of ignorance.

However, Abduljabbar countered Abubakar and said he did he did not know the lawyer as it was the first time he was seeing him.

“I don’t know him. This is the first time I am seeing him. He should not be allowed to speak on my behalf. I can and should be allowed to speak for myself,” he said.

Continuing, Abduljabbar said:

“My lord, after I heard how you twisted all my evidence, you turned around all my submissions upside down, you have assigned words to me that I have never uttered.

“Deliver your judgement, and I am not asking for leniency at all. I want all my followers to know that I will die a hero and I don’t want you, Ibrahim Sarki Yola, to do me any favour or grant me leniency. This is my last word. Assalamu Alaikum.”

