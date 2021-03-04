Drama as Zamfara schoolgirls reunion with families turns bloody, one dead, two injured | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Drama as Zamfara schoolgirls reunion with families turns bloody, one dead, two injured
There was drama on Wednesday as the reunion ceremony of the 279 abducted students of Government Girls Junior Secondary School in Jangebe, Zamfara state, at the school premises turned bloody.
This was after locals took up stones and other weapons to express anger over the long speeches delivered by government officials.
According to reports, the situation went out of hand when the government officials continued making speeches instead of handing over the students to their parents.
It was gathered that when the parents became tired of the long speeches, they moved to take their children home by force, but were restrained by security operatives. This angered the youths, who in turn, started throwing stones, smashing windscreens and attacking people with weapons.
Read also: Zamfara Gov, Matawalle, confirms release of 279 Jangebe schoolgirls
At least, one person was confirmed dead while two others were fatally injured after the military shot at the mob who then invaded the school premises disrupting the process while government officials were still making remarks.
It was gathered that the parents of the abducted schoolgirls had waited for several hours before the government officials arrived from Gusau, the state capital, with the students.
The Zamfara State Commissioner for Education, Ibrahim Abdullahi, reportedly fled the scene immediately the chaos started while vehicles conveying journalists were attacked, although no journalist was hurt.
This is coming after the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, accused the watchman of Government Secondary School of involvement in the abduction of the schoolgirls on February 26.
The governor, who spoke on a live TV programme on Wednesday night, did not reveal the identities of other personalities behind the abduction of the schoolgirls but said information at his disposal indicated that the school’s security guard aided the bandits in whisking the students away.
