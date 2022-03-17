Politics
Drama at Soludo’s swearing in, as Ojukwu’s widow, Bianca, slaps Mrs Obiano (Video)
There was drama at the venue of the swearing in of Chukwuma Soludo as the new governor of Anambra State on Thursday, when the wife of late Dim Emeka Ojukwu, Bianca, gave the wife of the outgone governor, Ebelechukwu Obiano a slap on the face.
The incident caused commotion at inauguration ceremony on Thursday, as organisers and protocol officials ran to the two women to control them and prevent the situation from degenerating.
From the video, Mrs Obiano was seen getting up from where she was and headed towards Bianca. On approaching her, Mrs Obiano said somethings to her (Bianca).
Whatever she said must have ruffled Bianca, as she (Bianca) stood up, confronted her and gave her a slap on the face.
READ ALSO: It is time to interrogate IPOB’s purpose – Soludo tasks stakeholders during swearing-in ceremony
After they were settled, Mrs Obiano walked away towards where her husband, Willie, was seated and called Bianca ‘ashawo’.
The incident interrupted the programme momentarily.
Following the incident, former governor Obiano left the venue shortly after his wife was taken away and normalcy was restored.
The reason for the altercation remains unknown, as had been no official reaction from either party as at the time of this report.
Finally, the Bianca and Obiano slap video
Craze dy this Anambra women body oh 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UwH2S1LEv4
— Mr. CeeJay 4 #PeterObi2023 (@Mr_Cjosky) March 17, 2022
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...