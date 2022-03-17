Drama at Soludo’s swearing in, as Ojukwu’s widow, Bianca, slaps Mrs Obiano (Video)

There was drama at the venue of the swearing in of Chukwuma Soludo as the new governor of Anambra State on Thursday, when the wife of late Dim Emeka Ojukwu, Bianca, gave the wife of the outgone governor, Ebelechukwu Obiano a slap on the face.

The incident caused commotion at inauguration ceremony on Thursday, as organisers and protocol officials ran to the two women to control them and prevent the situation from degenerating.

From the video, Mrs Obiano was seen getting up from where she was and headed towards Bianca. On approaching her, Mrs Obiano said somethings to her (Bianca).

Whatever she said must have ruffled Bianca, as she (Bianca) stood up, confronted her and gave her a slap on the face.

After they were settled, Mrs Obiano walked away towards where her husband, Willie, was seated and called Bianca ‘ashawo’.

The incident interrupted the programme momentarily.

Following the incident, former governor Obiano left the venue shortly after his wife was taken away and normalcy was restored.

The reason for the altercation remains unknown, as had been no official reaction from either party as at the time of this report.

Finally, the Bianca and Obiano slap video Craze dy this Anambra women body oh 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UwH2S1LEv4 — Mr. CeeJay 4 #PeterObi2023 (@Mr_Cjosky) March 17, 2022

