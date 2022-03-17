Connect with us

Politics

Drama at Soludo’s swearing in, as Ojukwu’s widow, Bianca, slaps Mrs Obiano (Video)

Published

24 seconds ago

on

There was drama at the venue of the swearing in of Chukwuma Soludo as the new governor of Anambra State on Thursday, when the wife of late Dim Emeka Ojukwu, Bianca, gave the wife of the outgone governor, Ebelechukwu Obiano a slap on the face.

The incident caused commotion at inauguration ceremony on Thursday, as organisers and protocol officials ran to the two women to control them and prevent the situation from degenerating.

From the video, Mrs Obiano was seen getting up from where she was and headed towards Bianca. On approaching her, Mrs Obiano said somethings to her (Bianca).

Whatever she said must have ruffled Bianca, as she (Bianca) stood up, confronted her and gave her a slap on the face.

READ ALSO: It is time to interrogate IPOB’s purpose – Soludo tasks stakeholders during swearing-in ceremony

After they were settled, Mrs Obiano walked away towards where her husband, Willie, was seated and called Bianca ‘ashawo’.

The incident interrupted the programme momentarily.

Following the incident, former governor Obiano left the venue shortly after his wife was taken away and normalcy was restored.

The reason for the altercation remains unknown, as had been no official reaction from either party as at the time of this report.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

seventeen + 6 =

Investigations

Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination

In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
Investigations2 months ago

FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence

With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
Investigations3 months ago

FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population 

In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property

For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
Investigations4 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria

By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...