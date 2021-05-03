Drama in Borno as corps members reject covid-19 vaccination | Ripples Nigeria

News
Drama in Borno as corps members reject covid-19 vaccination
There was drama in Borno State on Monday, as some members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving in the state openly rejected COVID-19 vaccination, saying it was meant to kill them.
Ripples Nigeria learnt that while some of the corps members lined up to take the jab, others stayed away from the queue for fear of the unknown.
According to a report by Leadership, corps members who expressed their views during the flagging off of the vaccination exercise at the NYSC state secretariat in Maiduguri, explained that they were not properly sensitised on the vaccination programme.
One of the corps members, who pleaded anonymity for fear of persecution said: “I am not convinced to take the COVID-19 vaccine due to the happenings in the country and outside the country.”
Another corps member, who also spoke on the condition of anonymity said: “I am not taking the vaccine for now due to my health condition. I am pregnant and for this reason, I won’t be taking the jab.”
Also rejecting the COVID-19 jab, another corps member said: “I am not taking it due to the fact that some governors and Senators in the country have not taken it to show good example of leadership.”
Meanwhile, some other corps members said they refused the COVID-19 jab because they didn’t seen any press release from the NYSC headquarters in Abuja directing them to do so.
However, according to the report, a staff of the NYSC secretariat in Maiduguri, who craved anonymity, said quite a good number of the corps members were receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
By Victor Uzoho
