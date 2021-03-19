Drama in court as AGF, IGP ‘fight’ over who to prosecute trial of ex-gov, Ohakim | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Drama in court as AGF, IGP ‘fight’ over who to prosecute trial of ex-gov, Ohakim
There was drama on Thursday at a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, as the office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) approached the court seeking to take over the case against the former governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim, on criminal charges of a threat to the life of his mistress, Chinyere Amuchienwa.
The court had earlier slated Thursday for the arraignment of the former governor but a counsel from the office of the AGF, Bagudu Sani, approached the Court, saying the office of the AGF had taken over the case by a letter dated March 17, 2021, which he said had been served on the IGP.
According to Sani, the office of the AGF took over the case from the IGP to ensure that the prosecution was done diligently.
However, counsel for the police, Rufus Dimka, opposed the taking over of the case by the office of AGF, noting that the charges against the former governor were prepared by the office of the IGP, who is the complainant in the case.
Read also: Ohakim And Mistress, Dating And Dirty Fight!
In response, Justice Taiwo Taiwo told Sani that he had taken judicial notice of the letter but maintained that the counsel should file the letter formally before the court.
He deferred the arraignment of the former governor to May 6, 2021, to enable parties to file and serve written addresses on the property of the office of the AGF taking over the case from the Police.
Ohakim has been on police administrative bail since November 11, 2020, when he and one Chinedu Okpareke were dragged to court by the police over allegations of threat to life and the harassment of Amuchienwa.
According to the charge number, FHC/ABJ/CS/287/2020, Ohakim and Okpareke were alleged to have threatened to release a nude photograph of Amuchienwa if she fails to drop charges of attempted kidnap against them.
The Police in the five counts dated November 25, 2020, alleged that Ohakim and Okpareke, knowingly and intentionally transmitted communication through a computer system to harass and bully Amuchienwa, an offence that is punishable under Section 24(1)(a) of the Cybercrime Act 2015.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
EUROPA: Pogba winner in Milan sends Man Utd through to last-eight
Paul Pogba scored the winning goal for Manchester United in their round-of-16 tie with AC Milan in the Europa League....
Balogun sees red as Rangers exit Europa with loss to Olayinka’s Slavia Prague
Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun was shown a red card on Thursday as Rangers fell to a 2-0 home defeat...
Spurs suffer stunning Europa League exit as Zagreb overturn two-goal deficit
Tottenham Hotspur have been knocked out of the Europa League after squandering a 2-0 first-leg victory in their round-of-16 tie...
Arsenal into Europa League quarter-finals despite Olympiakos defeat
Premier League club, Arsenal have zoomed into the Europa League quarterfinals despite a second leg round-of-16 defeat to Olympiakos. The...
What Makes NetBet the Best Online Casino?
With the increased use of the internet, convenience is what people are hunting. Currently we attend online classes and participate...
Latest Tech News
9 free tools you can use for academic writing
We want to write the best academic pieces, and we want it easy. But the million-dollar question is, is this...
How to convert PDF to PNG images the right way?
PDF documents might be excellent for presentations and assignments, but it isn’t exactly practical for saving images. In that case,...
Merging PDF files with proficiency and accuracy
PDF documents and files are the most in-demand documents in this generation. This is because from the name itself, “Portable...
Top 3 sure ways to repair any corrupted or damaged PDF file
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a massive shift in the way we study, work, and live. With people having to...
What Is the fastest way to convert PDF to word?
When you finish your college years, you would think that you have enough edge on what your job will be,...
Toronto accelerator Techstar accepts Nigerian Plentywaka. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Toronto accelerator Techstar accepts Nigerian...