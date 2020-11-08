‘Draw lessons from Biden, address nepotism, marginalization in your government,’ PDP tells Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to take lessons from the post-election address of the United States President-elect, Joe Biden, by addressing the divisiveness, nepotism, and marginalisation that characterise his administration.

In a statement titled: “PDP Congratulates Joe Biden, Americans…Says US Election is a Lesson To Leaders,” and signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party also challenged the president to take a second look at other actions and policies that threatened the stability, unity, and development of the country.

The PDP congratulated Biden on his victory in last Tuesday’s election in the US and commended Americans for a successful and peaceful election that “adhered strictly to democratic principles and extant laws of their country despite the intense competition.”

The statement read: “The election is a lesson to leaders that power resides with the people and that there is a limit to how any individual can hold people to ransom.

“Our party holds that the United States’ presidential election presents lessons to our emerging electoral system, particularly on the independence of the electoral body as well as showing respect for the rights of the citizens to democratically choose their leaders, irrespective of preferences or predilections of incumbents.

“Indeed, the manifest non-interference by the security forces and the judiciary in the US election calls out the current situation in our country where security agencies and compromised judicial officers are used to muzzle election and subvert the will of the people as largely witnessed in the last five years, particularly in the 2019 general elections.

“The US election also serves as a strong lesson to our nation on the need to strengthen our institutions while focusing on our processes and rules instead of strengthening individuals.”

“The PDP charges President Muhammadu Buhari to draw lessons from the post-election remarks of the US President-elect by addressing the divisive tendencies, nepotism, and marginalization which characterize his administration as well as other actions and policies that threaten the stability, unity, and development of our nation.

“However, in congratulating the US President-elect, the PDP urges him to use his new office to promote world unity, peace, global economic, political and international trade collaborations with a focus on Africa as well as the developing world.

“Our party recalls that the United States and Nigeria have a long history of robust diplomatic relationships based on mutual respect and cooperation in critical sectors, with many enduring cultural, political, economic, and social affinities which should be strengthened for more global development.”

