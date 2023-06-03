DRC woman arrested in South Africa for human trafficking

A 41-year-old woman from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Esther Mwanza, has been arrested by the police in South Africa for allegedly trafficking women from Congo to the country.

Spokesperson for the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit in Klerksdorp, Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso, who confirmed the arrest of Mwanza on Friday, said she was arrested after two women, aged 20 and 31, were found at her home on January 20.

“The women reported that they had allegedly been trafficked from the Democratic Republic of the Congo to South Africa,” Rikhotso told journalists at a press conference.

“The women further alleged that they have endured labour exploitation since their arrival in the country.

“The victims were interviewed and subsequently taken to a place of safety which was provided by the Department of Social Development,” he said, adding that Mwanza was arraigned at the Klerksdorp Magistrate’s Court on Friday where her case was postponed to June 9 for a formal bail application.

