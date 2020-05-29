Latest Metro

Dreaded Boko Haram member surrenders voluntarily

May 29, 2020
Dreaded Boko Haram member surrenders voluntarily
The Nigerian Army on Friday said a dreaded member of the insurgent group, Boko Haram, Yahaya Adamu, also known as Saad Karami, has surrendered to the Army.

A tweet by the Army Headquarters on its Twitter handle disclosed that Adamu surrendered voluntarily to the troops of 242 Battalion in Monguno on May 24.

The Army also disclosed that the surrendered Boko Haram member led the last attack on troops in Baga town and equally participated in attacks on Metele, Mairari, Bindiram, Kangarwa and Shetimari in Niger Republic.

