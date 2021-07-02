‘Dream come true’ – Shapovalov celebrates beating Murray at Wimbledon

Denis Shapovalov is over the moon after beating Andy Murray on Friday night and knocking the Briton out of Wimbledon.

The Canadian 10th seed clinched a 6-4 6-2 6-2 third round victory over Murray to advance to the round of 16.

22-year-old will play Spanish eighth seed Roberto Bautista Agut in the last 16, but says his victory over 34-year-old Murray was a huge one for him.

“This is a dream come true for me,” Shapovalov said after the win.

Read Also: Nadal pulls out of Wimbledon, Tokyo Olympics

“I put in countless years of hard work to play on Centre Court and to play Andy in a match like this.

“He is truly an inspiration to many people – including me.

“It is amazing to be here and I don’t think I could have played any better.”

For two-time champion Murray, who has been involved in a lengthy fight against hip and groin injuries, it was his earliest Wimbledon exit in 16 years.

Join the conversation

Opinions