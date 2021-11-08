Driver carrying stolen crude oil dies in accident

A road traffic accident involving a trailer and a bus at Okeohia on Ihialla-Owerri Expressway, Anambra, has resulted in the death of the bus driver.

The State Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Adeoye Irelewuyi, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka, on Sunday.

Irelewuyi said the accident was caused by over speeding and loss of control.

“The fatal crash involved an unidentified driver of a Nissan commercial bus with registration number NKK 314 VT and an unidentified driver of a Trailer with no registration number.

“Eyewitness report indicates that the bus driver was carrying illegal crude oil and was speeding. As a result of excessive speed, he rammed into a stationary trailer.

“The trailer driver, on seeing what had happened, immediately entered his vehicle and drove off.

“Five persons were involved in the crash, including four male adults and one female adult.

“The corpse of the bus driver was taken to Our Lady’s Mortuary in Ihiala after he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty,” he said.

The State Commander urged motorist to obey traffic regulations and maintenance of safe speed limits to prevent road accidents.

