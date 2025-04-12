Driver, conductor flee as bus kills pedestrian, injures 2 in Lagos

A speeding bus killed one person and injured two others in the Iyana Ejigbo area of Lagos on Saturday.

The General Manager of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Olalekan Bakare-Oki, confirmed the incident in a statement in Ikeja.

He said the bus driver and conductor fled the scene of the accident.

Oki said: “Preliminary findings indicate that the commercial bus, reportedly speeding, experienced a catastrophic brake failure, causing the driver to lose control.

“The vehicle veered off course and forcefully collided with unsuspecting bystanders.

“In a disturbing turn of events, the driver and conductor fled the scene immediately following the accident, abandoning the victims and vehicle.”

The GM said the agency operatives responded expeditiously and extracted the deceased, who was pinned beneath the bus, and rendered immediate assistance to the injured.

He added that all three victims were swiftly conveyed to the General Hospital in Isolo for urgent medical intervention.

“Throughout the rescue effort, officers of the Ejigbo Police Division provided critical security reinforcement to ensure a smooth operation.

“The accident vehicle has since been transferred to the police by LASTMA personnel for comprehensive investigation,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now