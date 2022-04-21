Driver crushes LASTMA official to death in Lagos

An official of the Lagos State Traffiic Management Authority (LASTMA) identified as Jamiu Issa has been crushed to death by an unknown driver in Lekki-Ajah area of the state.

Olumide Filade, the spokesperson for the agency, confirmed the development to journalists on Wednesday.

According to him, the driver flouted traffic regulations and rammed into Issa who wanted to apprehend him for the offence.

He noted that the victim was rushed to the hospital where he later gave us the ghost.

“It was reported that Issa was knocked down and run over by the traffic law offender. Issa’s colleague at the scene of the event quickly put a call through to the zonal head while some good Samaritans/eyewitnesses pursued the escaping Sienna driver to the Chevron Waterfront area where he was eventually apprehended and taken first to Ilasan police station, and eventually to Ajiwe police station, under which jurisdiction the event happened for proper investigation.

“The driver of a green Toyota Sienna vehicle, with number plate, FST 901 AR, knocked down and ran over a LASTMA official, Jamiu Issa, who was later confirmed dead, on April 19, 2022.

“The late Issa was said to have approached and accosted the Sienna vehicle driver who was driving against the direction of flow of traffic, facing oncoming vehicles from Chevron towards the Conservation Toll Plaza.

“Also, according to other eyewitnesses’ accounts, the Sienna driver also knocked down another person while trying to escape from the scene before the driver was apprehended.

“At the same time that the above scenario was going on, the fatally injured Issa was rushed to the Lagos Island General Hospital where it was confirmed that he was brought in dead. His remains have been deposited at the morgue of same hospital”, the statement read.

The General Manager, LASTMA, Bolaji Oreagba, commiserated with the family of the deceased, stressing that drivers found flouting traffic rules would be seriously dealt with according to the law.

