Driver injured as truck plunges from Lagos bridge

A driver was severely injured as a truck plunged from the Pen Cinema Bridge in the Agege area of Lagos on Saturday.

The General Manager of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Olalekan Bakare-Oki, disclosed this in a statement issued by the agency’s Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Taofiq Adebayo.

He said the accident occurred on the Old Abeokuta Road, Agege, and involved a truck with registration number GGE 624 Y and two painted commercial Volkswagen buses.

He added that LASTMA officers responded swiftly and successfully extricated the severely-injured driver and immediately entrusted him to officers of the Elere Police Division.

Oki said: “The driver was subsequently conveyed to the General Hospital, Ile-Epo, for urgent medical intervention.

“Preliminary inquiries suggest that the truck driver, who suffered grievous fractures to both hands, lost control of the vehicle while navigating the Pen Cinema Bridge.

“Consequently, the truck plunged from the bridge, landing upon the two commercial buses stationed beneath.”

“In a bid to safeguard other road users and forestall secondary incidents, the authority’s personnel swiftly secured the accident site by cordoning off the area and diverting vehicular traffic.

“Thereafter, operatives of the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority Response Unit expeditiously cleared the wreckage, thereby restoring unimpeded traffic flow along the axis.”

