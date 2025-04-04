Driver, one other die as police rescues 14 abducted bus passengers in Benue

Police operatives in Benue State on Thursday rescued 14 passengers abducted by criminals in the Otukpo area of the state.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Catherine Anene, disclosed this in a statement on Friday night in Makurdi.

She said the operation was carried out in collaboration with members of the Benue State Civil Protection Guard.

The spokesperson, however, confirmed that the driver of the bus and a passenger died from gunshot wounds.

Anene said: “The team launched a search for the kidnapped victims within the nearby forest immediately.



READ ALSO: Police kills 12 suspected bandits in Benue

“On 4/4/2025 at about 1500hrs, they sighted the bandits in the forest and engaged them in a gun duel. The superior firepower of the police subdued them and they took to their heels, abandoning their captives.

“Unfortunately, they had inflicted matchet cuts on two of the victims before the rescue. Fourteen (14) victims were rescued and taken to the hospital, where one was confirmed dead and others are currently receiving treatment.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now