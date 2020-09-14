Driver, passengers escape death in Lagos as bus collides with train

Tragedy was averted on Monday morning in Lagos as a bus loaded with passengers collided with a moving train.

The yet to be identified driver and the passengers escaped death by the whiskers, with some of them sustaining injuries in the accident that occurred at the PWD area of Oshodi.

Confirming the accident, the Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the vehicle suddenly veered onto the tracks and collided with the train.

According to him, some of the victims, who sustained injuries resulting from the impact of the collision, had been provided with on-site medical care, adding that the wreckage of the bus had been safely removed and normalcy restored.

Oke-Osanyintolu said: “The agency received distress calls on the above. Upon arrival at the scene, it was discovered that a passenger motor GGE 972 GE had veered onto the train tracks while crossing the rail at PWD inward Oshodi and subsequently collided with a scheduled commuter train.

“The bus was then dragged along for a stretch of the journey before the train managed to come to a complete halt. The Agency was able to successfully extricate the passengers and note that there was no loss of life. Casualties have been provided with on-site medical care and discharge.

“Members of the public, especially drivers of commuter buses are reminded to obey traffic regulations to prevent injuries and transport delays. The wreckage of the bus has been safely removed to allow for a free flow of commuter traffic.”

