Drogba fails in bid to become head of football federation in Cote d’Ivoire

Didier Drogba’s hopes of becoming President of the football federation in his country Cote d’Ivoire ended on Saturday.

The Chelsea legend wanted to become President of the Côte d’Ivoire Football Federation (FIF) but was knocked out in the first round of voting in the election.

Drogba was one of three contestants for the top position, with the other two contestants being Yacine Idriss Diallo and Sory Diabate.

After the first round of voting, Drogba finished third with Diallo and Diabate coming first and second respectively.

Drogba, who was recently inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame, polled 21 votes in the election in his country and was eliminated in the race.

Diallo got 59 votes and Diabate got 50 votes and both advanced into the second round of the exercise.

If Drogba had succeeded, he would have joined Samuel Eto’o, who is the president of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT), as another ex-player in his generation who became a football head in their country.

