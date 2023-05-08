Drogba hails Osimhen on historic goal, congratulates Napoli on title

Côte d’Ivoire and Chelsea legend, Didier Drogba, has extended his well wishes to Victor Osimhen after his record-breaking goal for Napoli in Sunday’s 1-0 home win against Fiorentina.

The goal was Osimhen’s 23rd goal in the Serie A season. He netted the only goal of the game by converting from the penalty spot.

Osimhen who has scored a total of 47 goals since joining Napoli, now has one goal more than George Weah who used to be the highest African goal scorer in Serie A.

Osimhen had already broken Samuel Eto’o’s record of 21 goal in a season, after he scored in last Thursday’s 1-1 draw against Udinese which clinched the title for Napoli.

Reacting to Osimhen’s historic goal, Drogba hailed the Nigeria international and also congratulated Napoli, who sealed a first league title since 1990.

“Indeed Capo @victorosimhen9 from the streets of Nigeria to the World’s History books,” Drogba wrote on Twitter.

“Congratulations my Brother to you and your Club @en_sscnapoli.”

Meanwhile, Osimhen is the current top scorer in Serie A with 23 goals.

Indeed Capo @victorosimhen9 from the streets of Nigeria to the World’s History books .

Congratulations my Brother to you and your Club @en_sscnapoli https://t.co/KhJTO7AP15 — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) May 8, 2023

