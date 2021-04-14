Drop hijab issue, focus on ending insecurity, CAN charges lawmakers | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Drop hijab issue, focus on ending insecurity, CAN charges lawmakers
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Tuesday, met with a member of the House of Representatives, Mr Musa Saidu Abdullahi, who sponsored the bill seeking the non-discrimination of Hijab.
Samson Ayokunle, the CAN President confirmed the meeting with Abdullahi while seeking an explanation for the rationale behind the Hijab Bill.
According to CAN, Nigeria already had laws that protect citizens from any form of discrimination, including religious.
Ayokunle said, “This bill is a small thing; let us make it a comprehensive thing that any right-thinking person will read and will say ‘this is moving the Nigeria nation forward.’ Please, Honourable, I am appealing to you and your colleagues to help us find a way to put an end to insecurity in this country.
READ ALSO: MURIC accuses CAN of ‘bad intentions’ towards Muslims amid hijab saga
He added, “We need to create employment opportunities. Unemployment is fuelling insecurity because the terrorist and bandits are able to recruit with easy, unengaged hands. They give them little money, they are satisfied. But the government is not doing that.
“The body language does not suggest that we want to put an end to it. We are hearing from the corridors of power that the money voted for security is being diverted. If you see the investment we are losing because of insecurity. Even religious tourism is very difficult now because of insecurity.”
The body, therefore urged the sponsor, and National Assembly members by extension, to focus on the more pressing issues in the country, including insecurity.
In his remarks, Abdullahi, who is representing Bida/Gbako/Katcha Federal Constituency in Niger State, said, “I see a problem that has become a big challenge and we have shied away from it over the years. It is the issue of religious discrimination. So, we came up with a proposal to address religious discrimination in this country.”
