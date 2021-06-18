News
‘Drug abuse the major cause of Nigeria’s insecurity,’ says NDLEA chief, Marwa
The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mohammed Buba Marwa, on Friday described drug abuse as a national tragedy and major cause of the country’s insecurity.
Marwa, who stated this at a stakeholders’ meeting held in Lokoja, Kogi State, added that bandits, kidnappers and many other criminals are usually on drugs.
He, therefore, urged Nigerians, irrespective of creed and ethnic leanings, to join hands and tackle the menace holistically.
The NDLEA chief said: “The time for all hands to be on deck and work collectively in stemming the negative trend of drug abuse and reduce to the barest minimum its incidences in the country is now.”
READ ALSO: NDLEA investigates N30bn suspected proceed of illicit drugs
Marwa stressed that he was working hard to fight accessibility to drugs through seizures and destruction of cannabis sativa farms and plantations across the country.
He noted that drug demand and consumption levels in the country were alarming, adding that all stakeholders had critical roles to play in bringing down the rate, starting from the family unit.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....