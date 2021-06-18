‘Drug abuse the major cause of Nigeria’s insecurity,’ says NDLEA chief, Marwa

The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mohammed Buba Marwa, on Friday described drug abuse as a national tragedy and major cause of the country’s insecurity.

Marwa, who stated this at a stakeholders’ meeting held in Lokoja, Kogi State, added that bandits, kidnappers and many other criminals are usually on drugs.

He, therefore, urged Nigerians, irrespective of creed and ethnic leanings, to join hands and tackle the menace holistically.

The NDLEA chief said: “The time for all hands to be on deck and work collectively in stemming the negative trend of drug abuse and reduce to the barest minimum its incidences in the country is now.”

Marwa stressed that he was working hard to fight accessibility to drugs through seizures and destruction of cannabis sativa farms and plantations across the country.

He noted that drug demand and consumption levels in the country were alarming, adding that all stakeholders had critical roles to play in bringing down the rate, starting from the family unit.

