Drug baron who escaped arrest for 10 years nabbed with drugs worth N50m | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Drug baron who escaped arrest for 10 years nabbed with drugs worth N50m
An alleged drug baron who had escaped the long arm of the law for 10 years has been arrested by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Lagos with drugs worth N50 million.
The suspect, Chidi Olife, was arrested on Saturday by the Joint Task Force Operation Unit of the NDLEA at his hideout in the Ajao Estate area of the state after he had escaped arrest for unlawful importation of 5.250kg of heroin from Pakistan to Lagos in 2010.
His capture was effected after operatives of the agency in Adamawa State apprehended another drug dealer, Rabiu Imam, on Friday with Tramadol tablets of 225mg, weighing 45.4kg and estimated at over N50m.
Imam was arrested in a house at Unguwan Madina, Mubi North local government area of the state.
A statement by the NDLEA said Olife was arrested “following vital intelligence on the drug source, flight details, date and place of arrival, weight and mode of concealment, name, phone number and address of the recipient of the consignment and a planned controlled delivery operation coordinated by the Commander NDLEA’s JTF, Adeniyi Olumuyiwa.”
Read also: OZUBULU KILLINGS: Alleged drug baron returns, police claims ignorance
The agency added that the operation led to the arrest of one Oladimeji Oladotun and Alhaji Danjuma Idris while processing the documents for consignment clearing and in the course of investigations, both suspects were said to be the clearing agents hired by Olife, the original owner of the illicit drugs.
“Upon his arrest, Alhaji Idris Danjuma, one of the clearing agents, was used to arrest another suspect, Oke Ningo whom Olife had contacted to receive the consignment from the agents on his behalf. Unfortunately, he (Ningo) escaped arrest at the point of receiving the drug as he suspected the person with the clearing agent to be an NDLEA officer.
“Subsequently, the house of Olife was traced to a street on Ajao Estate, Lagos, but before the JTF team could get there, he had escaped with the members of his house due to the failed arrest of Ningo.
“The undaunted JTF team placed him on surveillance. Their resilience yielded fruit 10 years after as Olife was eventually arrested and he is currently cooling his heels in the NDLEA’s custody while a manhunt for Ningo, his criminal associate, continues.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Aina, Maja in action as Lookman scores Fulham winner against Sheffield Utd
Super Eagles duo of Ola and Josh Maja were in action for Fulham in their 1-0 win over Sheffield United...
Super Falcons top standings after beating Uzbekistan in Turkish women’s Cup
Nigeria women’s senior football team Super Falcons have continued their impressive run at the ongoing Turkish women’s tourney. The team,...
Iwobi plays sub role as Everton win derby to compound Liverpool’s woes
Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi played as a late substitute for Everton in their 2-0 victory over Liverpool in the...
Ajayi sent off as West Brom, Burnley draw; Chelsea earn point at Southampton
Super Eagles defender, Semi Ajayi was shown a red card as West Brom played a goalless draw with Burnley in...
Osaka wins fourth Grand Slam title after beating Brady in Australian Open final
Naomi Osaka has emerged women’s singles champion of the 2021 Australian Open after beating Jennifer Brady in the final on...
Latest Tech News
UK COURT RULING AGAINST UBER: What implications for other cab hailing apps?
The UK Supreme Court, on Friday, February 19, ruled that Uber drivers be treated as workers, acknowledging their entitlement to...
NASA’s Perseverance rover successfully lands on Mars, sends first images
After traveling through a 292.5 million miles journey from Earth, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Perseverance rover has...
Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to split annual rent into monthly installments. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to...
Nigeria’s techpreneur, Agboola, listed among TIME’s 100 most influential people. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Olugbenga Agboola features on...
Jeff Bezos displaces Elon Musk as world’s richest man. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Jeff Bezos displaces rival Elon...
Uncovered Fund launches $15m African startup fund. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Japanese VC launches $15m African...