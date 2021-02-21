Drug baron who escaped arrest for 10 years nabbed with drugs worth N50m | Ripples Nigeria

An alleged drug baron who had escaped the long arm of the law for 10 years has been arrested by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Lagos with drugs worth N50 million.

The suspect, Chidi Olife, was arrested on Saturday by the Joint Task Force Operation Unit of the NDLEA at his hideout in the Ajao Estate area of the state after he had escaped arrest for unlawful importation of 5.250kg of heroin from Pakistan to Lagos in 2010.

His capture was effected after operatives of the agency in Adamawa State apprehended another drug dealer, Rabiu Imam, on Friday with Tramadol tablets of 225mg, weighing 45.4kg and estimated at over N50m.

Imam was arrested in a house at Unguwan Madina, Mubi North local government area of the state.

A statement by the NDLEA said Olife was arrested “following vital intelligence on the drug source, flight details, date and place of arrival, weight and mode of concealment, name, phone number and address of the recipient of the consignment and a planned controlled delivery operation coordinated by the Commander NDLEA’s JTF, Adeniyi Olumuyiwa.”

Read also: OZUBULU KILLINGS: Alleged drug baron returns, police claims ignorance

The agency added that the operation led to the arrest of one Oladimeji Oladotun and Alhaji Danjuma Idris while processing the documents for consignment clearing and in the course of investigations, both suspects were said to be the clearing agents hired by Olife, the original owner of the illicit drugs.

“Upon his arrest, Alhaji Idris Danjuma, one of the clearing agents, was used to arrest another suspect, Oke Ningo whom Olife had contacted to receive the consignment from the agents on his behalf. Unfortunately, he (Ningo) escaped arrest at the point of receiving the drug as he suspected the person with the clearing agent to be an NDLEA officer.

“Subsequently, the house of Olife was traced to a street on Ajao Estate, Lagos, but before the JTF team could get there, he had escaped with the members of his house due to the failed arrest of Ningo.

“The undaunted JTF team placed him on surveillance. Their resilience yielded fruit 10 years after as Olife was eventually arrested and he is currently cooling his heels in the NDLEA’s custody while a manhunt for Ningo, his criminal associate, continues.”

Join the conversation

Opinions