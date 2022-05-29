Drug Trafficker excretes 95 pellets of heroin

An Italy-based drug trafficker, Nwakanma Uche, has excreted 95 pellets of heroin after he was arrested by operatives of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Uche was arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, after the agency discovered that he had ingested the pellets.

The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the suspect was arrested while trying to board an Air France plane on his way to Paris, France, and Milan, Italy, on May 15.

Babafemi said: “He was thereafter kept under observation, during which he excreted the 95 pellets of the illicit drug.

“He claimed he came to see his parents in Nigeria after 12 years in Italy.

Read also :NDLEA arrests 41 suspected drug traffickers in Abuja, Kaduna

“He added that he was to be paid N 1.5 million after a successful delivery of the drugs in Milan.

“The operatives also arrested a wanted drug kingpin behind the 2000.6kg Cannabis Sativa seized in a concrete mixer truck in Adamawa State on December 2, 2021.

“The suspect, Henry Okamaru (a.k.a. Lawrence Ik Okamaru), was arrested in Ondo State after five months of a manhunt by NDLEA operatives.

“Two suspects – Matthew Donuwe and Friday Nmborgwu – were arrested in connection with the consignment in December 2021.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now