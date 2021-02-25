DRUNKARD COMMENT: Smart Adeyemi is jealous of Ikpeazu's achievements –PDP | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
DRUNKARD COMMENT: Smart Adeyemi is jealous of Ikpeazu’s achievements –PDP
The spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has described Senator Smart Adeyemi’s attack on Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, as one borne out of jealousy and envy of the governor’s achievements.
The Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District had, on Tuesday, verbally attacked Ikpeazu, a PDP governor, on the floor of the Senate by calling him a drunkard during a plenary session.
The lawmaker, who was making his contribution to a motion on the urgent need for the restoration and revalidation of the Safe School Initiative in Nigeria, said Abia State is governed by drunkards.
“In some states of Nigeria today, where we have highly intelligent people, highly educated people, very enterprising people, like Abia, they are governed by drunkards. The governor of Abia is a champagne drinking man.
“Abia people are impoverished more than ever before. Abia people are unfortunate.”
However, the PDP, in a statement on Wednesday, described Adeyemi’s comment as the highest form of irresponsibility and unbecoming of a sitting lawmaker.
In a short statement, Ologbondiyan said:
“Senator Adeyemi must have noted the widespread national detestation and opprobrium that he had brought to himself by his unguarded comments against the highly respected Governor Ikpeazu and the people of Abia State.
“Moreover, our party has equally noted that Senator Adeyemi’s uncouth comment is borne out of bitter envy for the achievements of Governor Ikpeazu in every sector of life in Abia State, which no APC governor, including Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, can compare.”
The PDP also warned that it would not tolerate such comments from any individual, and urged Ikpeazu not to be to “distracted by sidetracking elements such as Senator Adeyemi, but to continue to deliver the dividends of democracy to his people.”
