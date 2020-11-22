DSP-led team attached to Lagos Taskforce arrested for collecting N100,000 bribe

A Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP Popoola Kayode, leader of the Lagos State Taskforce operating around the Lekki-Ajah area of the state and his team members have been arrested for collecting N100,000 bribe.

The Head of the Public Affairs Unit of Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Taskforce), Adebayo Taofiq, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

According to Taofiq, the bribe was paid by one Didi Ekanem, the owner of a Toyota Venza with registration number: APP 775 GJ who was caught driving against traffic (one-way) around Lekki Ajah Expressway.

He also noted that the statement was necessitated in response to a story published on page 31 of the Sunday Punch Newspaper, dated November, 2020 with caption “Taskforce Commander Made Sexual Advances At Me – Didi Ekanem”.

The statement reads in part: “The leader of the team, Kayode is not the Commander of the Agency as quoted in the report which said that the money (N100,000) was collected via bank transfer to his (Kayode) account.

“After the transfer, the vehicle was then released to Ekanem,” Taofiq said.

According to the statement, the Chairman of the Agency, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi upon investigation of the incident which happened on Wednesday, Nov.18 immediately arrested Kayode and his team members.

“They will be sent back to the Lagos State Police Command for further disciplinary actions,” Taofiq said.

Taofiq further said that Egbeyemi warned motorists, particularly private car owners and motorcycle operators to desist from driving against traffic (one-way), adding that anyone caught would be charged to the Lagos State Mobile Court for prosecution.

“Members of the public should stop inducing our officers with money and be reminded that both the giver and receiver are liable in Law.

“It is only Court that pronounces traffic fines and money that will be paid into government purse,” Taofiq quoted Egbeyemi as saying.

The Taskforce spokesman also called on members of the public to always report any corrupt officer who engaged in shady deals thereby spoiling the image of the Agency for disciplinary actions.

