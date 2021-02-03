DSS again warns of plans by ‘elements’ to stir ethno-religious violence in Nigerian

The Department of State Services (DSS), has, once again, sent out a warning to Nigerians to shun violence of any form, as well as reminding citizens of its earlier warnings to the public about “plans by persons and groups to exploit some fault lines to cause ethno-religious violence in parts of the country.”

The DSS, through its spokesman, Peter Afunanya, had, on January 11, issued a warning where it said it had uncovered plans by some elements working with external forces to incite religious violence across the country.

The warning which came in the form of a press release titled “Plots to incite religious violence in Nigeria,” had stated that some states targeted by the criminal elements were Kaduna, Kano, Lagos, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, and some states in the South-East part of the country.

The press release had read in part:

In another statement on Wednesday signed by Afunanya, the DSS said:

“Latest developments indicate desperate efforts by these groups to subvert public order. In this regard, they have continued to resort to inciting, unguarded and divisive statements and acts. The objective is to pit citizens against one another in order to apparently inflame the embers of tribal and religious discords.

“For the umpteenth time, the Service strongly warns these elements to desist forthwith from their (planned) nefarious acts or face the full wraths of the law.

“However, the DSS will, in collaboration with other security and law enforcement agencies, take necessary steps to ensure the safety of lives and property of the citizenry.”

