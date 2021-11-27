DSS alerts Nigerians on planned Boko Haram attacks on military formations

The Department of State Service (DSS) has raised the alarm over a planned attack by Boko Haram insurgents on border communities in Ogun and others in Nigeria.

The DSS disclosed this in a letter dated November 25, 2021, and addressed to the Area Controller, Nigeria Customs Service, Ogun State Command, Abeokuta.

In the letter signed by the Director of Security, Ogun State Command, M.B. Abdullahi, the secret police directed the Customs to be on high alert over the impending attacks.

DSS revealed that the insurgents planned to attack military bases in the border towns simultaneously.

The agency asked military operatives and other security agents to put measures in place to frustrate the attacks.

The letter read: “Available intelligence indicates plans by insurgents and criminal elements to carry out simultaneous attacks on military posts and bases in various border communities across the nation anytime from now.

“Given the foregoing and the likelihood, such attacks are not limited to the military personnel only. All law enforcement and security agencies with operational bases at border communities are advised to take note of the above threat and emplace countermeasures with emphasis on personal security of operatives to frustrate the planned attack.”

