DSS alerts Nigerians on plot to bomb worship centres, recreational facilities during Christmas, New Year celebrations

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Tuesday alerted Nigerians about the plot by criminal elements to bomb critical infrastructure, worship centres, and recreational facilities during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The DSS Spokesman, Dr. Peter Afunanya, who disclosed this in a statement, said the criminals planned to execute the plot through the use of Improvised Explosive Devices (EIDs), suicide bombing, and other dangerous weapons.

He, however, said the security agents had taken measures to thwart the plot which was meant to undermine the authority of the government.

The DSS spokesman urged members of the public to remain vigilant during and after the yuletide.

Afunanya said: “The Department of State Services (DSS) wishes to inform the public about plans by some criminal elements to carry out violent attacks on public places including key and vulnerable points during the yuletide seasons.

“The planned dastardly acts are to be executed through the use of explosives, suicide bombing and other dangerous weapons.

“The objective is to create a general sense of fear among the people and subsequently undermine the government.”

He implored Nigerians to be extra vigilant and report strange movements to security and law enforcement agencies.

He added: “On its part, the Service is collaborating with other sister agencies to ensure that adequate measures are put in place for the protection of lives and property.

“To further achieve this purpose, the DSS has provided these emergency response numbers: 08132222105 and 09030002189 for urgent contacts. It is also using this opportunity to unveil its interactive website, www.dss.gov.ng, for public communication support.”

