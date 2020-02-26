DSS arraigns corps member for alleged impersonation

The Department of State Service (DSS) on Wednesday arraigned a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Oluwatosin Medaiyese, at the Osogbo Magistrate Court over alleged impersonation.

The corps member was arraigned by the secret police for posing as a judge.

However, Medaiyese, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him by the DSS.

The defense counsel, Omaniyi Abifarin, urged the court to grant the defendant bail in most liberal terms.

He said the alleged offense is a bailable offense, adding that the accused person is currently on a one-year mandatory service with the NYSC in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Abifarin assured the court that the accused person would provide a reliable surety if granted bail.

Magistrate Adebola Ajanaku granted the accused bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case to March 25 for hearing.

