DSS arraigns four suspected terrorists in Ogun

The Department of State Services (DSS), on Wednesday, arraigned four suspected terrorists before a Chief Magistrate’s Court sitting in Isabo, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The suspects identified as Aliu Abubakar, Abubakar Usman, Abubakar Amadu and Adamu Aliu, according to the DSS in a statement, were arrested on December 9, 2022, and were arraigned on charges of terrorism and kidnapping in a suit marked MISC/15/2023, between them and the State.

During the hearing, prosecution counsel, Emmanuel Zamba, told the court that the DSS filed a motion exparte dated March 15 in respect of the suit.

READ ALSO:Police arrests 5 suspected ritualists in Ogun

According to Zamba, the motion contained in a five-paragraph affidavit, sought an order to remand the suspects in prison, explaining that the suspects were arrested for terrorism and kidnapping within the court’s jurisdiction, with the offences contravening Sections 2 and 3 of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

“We are praying for an order of this honourable court to detain the defendants in the custody of the Nigeria Correctional Service for 30 days,” Zamba said.

The Chief Magistrate M. O. Osinbajo, while granting the remand order, adjourned the matter till April 17 for further reports from the security agency.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now