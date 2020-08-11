DSS arrests ex-Aso Rock staff for alleged $50,000 fraud

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Tuesday confirmed the arrest of a former staff in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Mohammed Momoh, for alleged $50,000 fraud.

The DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, who paraded Momoh before journalists at the agency’s office in Abuja, said the suspect posed as an aide to the Chief of Staff to the President to defraud one Benson Agiobu of $50,000.

According to him, Momoh requested the money to secure an appointment for Agiobu as the special adviser to the president on oil and gas.

He added that investigations revealed that the suspect and his group never acted on behalf of or for the president’s chief of staff.

The DSS spokesman disclosed that the suspect approached Agiobu and told him he was a security aide attached to the chief of staff.

Afunanya said: “Momoh had claimed that $25, 000 would be given to the chief of staff while the remaining would be for ‘the boys who would help secure the appointment.’

“The suspect and his team subsequently visited Abiogu in his house in Abuja to collect the money.

“He (Abiogu) suspected they were fraudulent and alerted authorities leading to a sting operation that was conducted by the service, where Momoh was nabbed.”

