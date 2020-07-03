DSS arrests impersonator in Taraba

The Department of State Services (DSS), Taraba Command, on Friday paraded 45-year-old Ishaya Jonathan for impersonating as an Assistant Director in the Service.

Jonathan was also paraded for defrauding unsuspecting members of the public.

The state Director of the DSS, Alhaji Bashir Abubakar, said the suspect was arrested at a hotel in Jalingo where he has been hibernating with his wife.

Abubakar said the suspect, who hails from Lafia, Lamurde local government area of Adamawa State, was only released from prison in December 2019, after serving a three-year term for the same offence.

He said: “Jonathan has continued parading himself and defrauding people in Gombe, Yola, and Jalingo under the pretext of being a very senior staff of DSS.

“The suspect lied to his victims, including the purported wife that he was recently transferred from Gombe to Nasarawa State, apparently to cover up a fraudulent identity from his acclaimed wife and the general public.

“One of his latest victims is a 50-year-old divorcee and mother of four who he met in Gombe early this year and proposed a marriage laced with deceit.

”The marriage was purportedly solemnised by a Malam in Yola, in the absence of the affected woman.”

The DSS official added that Jonathan, who was hitherto a Christian, claimed to have converted to Islam and now bears Shuaibu Adamu, to fulfill one of the conditions offered as a prerequisite for marriage by the affluent wife.

“He was discovered to have made away with several belongings of the purported wife to an elusive matrimonial home in Jalingo, but the property cannot be traced, suggesting that they might have been sold,” Abubakar added.

