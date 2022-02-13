Connect with us

News

DSS arrests Indian with 134,700 bottles of codeine in Sokoto

Published

14 mins ago

on

DSS stops June 12 rally in Ibadan, arrests three

The Department of State Service (DSS) has arrested an Indian businessman, Vyapak Nutal, over the alleged smuggling of 134,700 bottles of codeine syrup.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, confirmed the in a statement on Sunday in Abuja

Babafemi said the seized bottles of codeine were being smuggled into the country through the land border between Nigeria and Niger Republic in Sokoto State.

The suspect, according to him, had been taken into custody for interrogation by the agency’s operatives.

READ ALSO: DSS did not invite Kukah over anti-Buhari comments –Spokesperson

Babafemi said: “The suspect had loaded the consignment into trucks in Cotonou, Benin Republic, and drove through the land borders via Niger Republic before entering Sokoto State at the Illela border.

“Settled in a hotel in Sokoto State, credible intelligence revealed that Nutal began to look for buyers for the controlled drug.

“While operatives were on his trail, officers of the Department of State Service were able to apprehend him and swiftly handed him over to NDLEA on Wednesday, 10th February, 2022.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

five − two =

Investigations

Investigations1 day ago

INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination

In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
Investigations3 weeks ago

FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence

With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
Investigations2 months ago

FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population 

In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes
Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property

For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria

By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...