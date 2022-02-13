News
DSS arrests Indian with 134,700 bottles of codeine in Sokoto
The Department of State Service (DSS) has arrested an Indian businessman, Vyapak Nutal, over the alleged smuggling of 134,700 bottles of codeine syrup.
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, confirmed the in a statement on Sunday in Abuja
Babafemi said the seized bottles of codeine were being smuggled into the country through the land border between Nigeria and Niger Republic in Sokoto State.
The suspect, according to him, had been taken into custody for interrogation by the agency’s operatives.
READ ALSO: DSS did not invite Kukah over anti-Buhari comments –Spokesperson
Babafemi said: “The suspect had loaded the consignment into trucks in Cotonou, Benin Republic, and drove through the land borders via Niger Republic before entering Sokoto State at the Illela border.
“Settled in a hotel in Sokoto State, credible intelligence revealed that Nutal began to look for buyers for the controlled drug.
“While operatives were on his trail, officers of the Department of State Service were able to apprehend him and swiftly handed him over to NDLEA on Wednesday, 10th February, 2022.”
