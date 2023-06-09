Business
DSS arrests Nigeria’s central bank governor, Godwin Emefiele
The Department of State Security (DSS) has arrested the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, The PM News reports.
He was arrested shortly after his suspension by President Bola Tinubu on Friday night.
However, the newspaper was silent on where the CBN governor was picked up by the secret police.
The president had in a statement issued by the Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, ordered Emefiele to transfer his responsibilities to the CBN’s Deputy Governor in charge of operation pending the conclusion of the investigation into his activities in office.
READ ALSO: BREAKING: Tinubu suspends CBN Governor, Emefiele
The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, had in January restrained the DSS from arresting or detaining the CBN governor for alleged terrorism financing.
The DSS, thereafter, made several efforts to arrest the Delta State-born banker but former President Muhammadu Buhari intervened and stopped the agency.
