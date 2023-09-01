DSS arrests Ogun local chairman hours after suspension

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Friday arrested the suspended Chairman of Ijebu-East Local Government Area of Ogun State, Wale Adedayo.

Adedayo was suspended by councilors in Ijebu-East LGA for alleged maladministration and funds mismanagement on Thursday.

He was suspended by seven members of the legislative council for three months after they received petitions on the allegations.

In the document released to journalists by the councilors, Adedayo was accused of withdrawing N4 million from the local council’s account for empowerment in 2022.

READ ALSO: Ogun councilors suspend LGA chairman who accused Abiodun of withholding federal allocations

They also alleged that he wasted N2 million on Iṣẹṣe Day celebrations on August 20, 2022, among others.

Adedayo was suspended a few days after he accused the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, of withholding federal allocations due to local councils in the state in the last two years.

In a letter dated August 28, 2023 and addressed to former Ogun State Governor, Olusegun Osoba, the chairman appealed to the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain to prevail on Abiodun to release the allocations to the local councils as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution.

Details later…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now