DSS arrests Osun football coach for attempting to sodomize player

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested a football coach working with a male football team in Osogbo, Osun State, simply identified as Adebisi, while attempting to sodomise one of his players, The Punch reported.

According to sources in the Isale Osun Area of Osogbo, the suspect was arrested in the area last Wednesday by DSS operatives, who acted on tip-off.

It was further learned that Adebisi met the victim, identified simply as Michael during a training session at Fakunle Comprehensive High School, Osogbo, and took him to a secluded place, where he attempted to touch his genitals.

But while that was on, a guard working in the school, said to be moving around, suddenly appeared, and thus frustrated the plan of the coach.

The victim, while narrating his encounter with the coach said: “What happened is that I met Coach Adebisi at the playground of Fakunle Comprehensive High School, Osogbo.

“I know him and some of his ex-players very well. I went there to train. After training, he took me to a secluded area within the compound and he wanted to touch my genitals.

“I was displeased. I didn’t allow him. When I told a few other players, they condemned his action and advised me that I should block him and stop chatting with him.

“I also told an elderly person who asked me to unblock him but the matter was reported to the DSS office in Osogbo.

“So, I played along and we started chatting again. About two Saturdays ago, he invited me to Fakunle Playground again.

“After training, he took me to a secluded area and showed me his private part. While that was on, a security guard passed by and saw us.

“But the guard didn’t know what was going on. We left the place. Last Wednesday, he invited me to a place around Isale Osun, Osogbo. I told the DSS operatives about it.

“I met Adebisi in a house there. I was told the place belonged to his brother. I was with him in the room.

“We were gisting, but later, he moved towards me and told me to remove my clothes and trousers and I obeyed him.

“For the period I was with him, I was on chat with the captain of my team updating him about happenings.

“He was touching my genitals. Because he felt I was not aroused, he brought out his mobile phone and played porn videos to put me in the mood. We were still in the room when some DSS operatives came in and arrested him. Since then, he has been in their custody.”

Peter Afunaya, DSS Director of Public Relations and Strategic Communications, Dr Peter Afunaya, confirmed Adebisi’s arrest.

Afunaya said: “The investigation is still ongoing. Besides him, many other human traffickers were intercepted.”

