DSS arrests prophet, spiritualist, two others over alleged attempt to abduct Bayelsa local council chief

The Department of State Services (DSS), Bayelsa State command, has arrested a four-member kidnap syndicate over an alleged attempt to abduct the Chairman of Yenagoa local government area, Uroupaye Nimizuoa.

The DSS Deputy Director of Operations, Femi Shotayo, who paraded the suspects on Friday, said the suspects were a 43-year-old prophet, Kingsley Amos, a spiritualist, Tari Erigi, Philip Anayo, and a lady, Nsikan Sunday.

According to him, the suspects also sent life-threatening text messages to the council chairman.

He said: “The arrest of the quartet followed the investigation of a petition on the alleged kidnap of Nimizuoa, his mother, and some targeted family members and threat-to-life messages through strange mobile phone numbers.

“Amos, Erigi, and Nsikan were nabbed with the assistance of Okorie following his involvement in ‘illegal’ tracking of GSM numbers for commercial purposes.

“Okorie, in connivance with his syndicate, took advantage of his relationship with the victim and fraudulently initiated life-threatening calls, including a threat to kidnap him.

“He was eventually arrested by operatives of the service in Abia State. Amos, who paraded himself as clergy and prophet before the victim, collaborated with his mistress/wife, one Nsikan Umoh Sunday, female, 35 years, and threatened to kidnap the victim.

“Findings further showed that the threat was aimed at compelling their victim to contract them for prayers in exchange for money. They were apprehended in Calabar and both have confessed to the crime.”

