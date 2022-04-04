DSS arrests six suspected kidnappers in Ondo

The Department of State Service (DSS) has arrested six suspected kidnappers in Ondo State.

The DSS Director in the state, Mr. Jonathan Kure, who disclosed this to journalists on Monday, said the suspects were deeply involved in the kidnapping of toddlers.

The suspects include a nursing mother.

Kure said: “They have been terrorising the state, kidnapping children between the ages of two and four years.

“The arrest of the kidnap syndicate was done in collaboration with the Nigerian army.

”We launched a crackdown on the syndicate; the group is made up of young men and a nursing mother.

”The nursing mother is married to one of the members, she keeps weapons for them.

“This group has tormented many families, so we decided to launch a crackdown on them.”

