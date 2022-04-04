News
DSS arrests six suspected kidnappers in Ondo
The Department of State Service (DSS) has arrested six suspected kidnappers in Ondo State.
The DSS Director in the state, Mr. Jonathan Kure, who disclosed this to journalists on Monday, said the suspects were deeply involved in the kidnapping of toddlers.
The suspects include a nursing mother.
Kure said: “They have been terrorising the state, kidnapping children between the ages of two and four years.
READ ALSO: DSS issues alert on plot to cause violence in Nigeria’s North-Central
“The arrest of the kidnap syndicate was done in collaboration with the Nigerian army.
”We launched a crackdown on the syndicate; the group is made up of young men and a nursing mother.
”The nursing mother is married to one of the members, she keeps weapons for them.
“This group has tormented many families, so we decided to launch a crackdown on them.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...