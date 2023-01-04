DSS arrests suspected mastermind of Kogi bomb attack

The Department of State Service (DSS) has arrested the suspected mastermind of the explosion that rocked Kogi State in December last year.

At least four people were killed in the blast that occurred near the palace of Ohinoyi of Ebiraland in Okene on December 29.

The Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off before President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned some projects during his one-day visit to the state.

The DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, said in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja that the suspect, Abdulmumin Otaru aka Abu Mikdad, was arrested alongside one of his associates, Saidu Suleiman on Tuesday.

The spokesman revealed that Otaru was linked to deadly attacks in the state as well as the July 5, 20022 invasion of the Kuje correctional center in Abuja by the Islamic State for West African Province (ISWAP) fighters.

He added that the suspect was shot on the leg by DSS operatives while trying to escape.

The statement read: “The Department of State Services wishes to inform the public that it has arrested the mastermind of the Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device attack which occurred on December 29, 2022, near the Palace of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland in Okene, Kogi State during the visit of the President to commission some projects.

“The Service arrested Abdulmumin Ibrahim Otaru (aka Abu Mikdad) and one of his associates, Saidu SULEIMAN on January 3, 2023. Otaru sustained a gunshot injury on his left foot while attempting to escape. He is currently receiving treatment at a health facility.

READ ALSO: ISWAP claims responsibility for Kogi attack, boasts of killing policemen

“During investigations, it was ascertained that Otaru was a high commander of Islamic State West Africa Province and either coordinated or was involved in the following dastardly operations:

“i. The 24th June 2022 attack on Nigeria Police Area Command, Eika-Ohizenyi, Okehi LGA of Kogi State. A Police Inspector, Idris Musa was killed and two AK-47 rifles were carted away in that attack;

“ii. The 5th July 2022 attack on Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre in Kuje Area Council of the FCT; and

“iii. 5th August 2022 attack on West African Ceramics Ltd in Ajaokuta LGA, Kogi in which three Indian expatriates were kidnapped. It would be recalled that five persons including one Indian, two Policemen, and two drivers of the company were also killed in the attack. The kidnapped expatriates were released on 31st August 2022.

“Otaru operated terrorist cells in and around Kogi State. Similarly, he and his gang had staged several kidnap operations in Kogi and Ondo States. Meanwhile, the suspects are in custody and will be prosecuted accordingly.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now