Metro
DSS arrests three for operating fake voter’s registration centre, extortion in Nasarawa
The Department of State Service (DSS) has arrested three persons for allegedly operating a fake Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) centre and extortion in Nasarawa State.
The INEC’s acting Head of Department, Voter Education and Publicity, Ibrahim Onawo, who disclosed this to journalists on Friday in Lafia, said the suspects were arrested by the DSS operatives at Government Science Secondary School in the state capital.
He added that the suspects were distributing registration materials for the residents when they were nabbed by the security agents.
READ ALSO: ‘We can’t continue with voter’s registration forever,’ INEC reacts to court’s ruling on exercise
Onawo said: “The suspects claimed they were staff of a non-governmental organization, Middle Belt Youth Development Organization and were in Nasarawa to help INEC in the ongoing drive to mobilize more Nigerians to participate in the CVR.
“The NGO truly wrote to the commission, but we are yet to approve their request. Therefore, I don’t why they went ahead to collect money from residents of the state, claiming that we were working in partnership with INEC.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...