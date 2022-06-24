DSS arrests three for operating fake voter’s registration centre, extortion in Nasarawa

The Department of State Service (DSS) has arrested three persons for allegedly operating a fake Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) centre and extortion in Nasarawa State.

The INEC’s acting Head of Department, Voter Education and Publicity, Ibrahim Onawo, who disclosed this to journalists on Friday in Lafia, said the suspects were arrested by the DSS operatives at Government Science Secondary School in the state capital.

He added that the suspects were distributing registration materials for the residents when they were nabbed by the security agents.

READ ALSO: ‘We can’t continue with voter’s registration forever,’ INEC reacts to court’s ruling on exercise

Onawo said: “The suspects claimed they were staff of a non-governmental organization, Middle Belt Youth Development Organization and were in Nasarawa to help INEC in the ongoing drive to mobilize more Nigerians to participate in the CVR.

“The NGO truly wrote to the commission, but we are yet to approve their request. Therefore, I don’t why they went ahead to collect money from residents of the state, claiming that we were working in partnership with INEC.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now