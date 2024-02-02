News
DSS cautions against divisive tendencies, fake narratives
The Department of State Services (DSS) has cautioned politicians and their supporters against divisive tendencies, and fake narratives in Saturday’s bye- elections in 26 states across the country.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will conduct bye-elections in 26 states on Saturday to fill seats that became vacant following the death and resignation of lawmakers at national and state levels.
The DSS Director of Public Relations and Strategic Communications, Dr. Peter Afunanya, made in a statement on Friday in Abuja.
He called on the electorate and parties in the elections to be of good conduct during and after the exercise in the affected states.
Afunanya urged contending parties to shun all acts capable of causing a breakdown of law and order.
READ ALSO: Court restrains IGP, DSS from withdrawing 26 Rivers lawmakers’ security details
“Beyond the elections, the DSS enjoins citizens to be patriotic and loyal to the Nigerian nation.
“Similarly, the Media, Civil Society, and Community-Based Organisations are encouraged to shun divisive tendencies and fake narratives likely to undermine national order.
“Public commentators, social critics and key players in the public space should consider the peace of the country over and above their personal or group interests.
“It is inarguable that it is only if there is a livable country that individuals, groups, or corporate bodies can pursue and realise their legitimate businesses and ambitions,” he said.
The DSS spokesman said the service would not hesitate to bring defaulters, no matter how highly placed, to face the full weight of the law.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...