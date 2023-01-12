DSS confirms arrest of Okupe, hands him over to EFCC

The Department of State Services (DSS) has confirmed the arrest of the immediate past Director-General of the Obi/Datti Presidential Campaign, Dr. Doyin Okupe.

The former presidential spokesperson was intercepted by the security services at the Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos, earlier on Thursday.

Public Relations Officer of the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, who confirmed the development to journalists, said Okupe’s arrest was based on the instruction of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Afunanya said: “Doyin Okupe was intercepted by the DSS at Terminal 1 of Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, this morning (Thursday) at the instance of the EFCC.

“He has long been handed over to the Commission, which requested for the action. Okupe was billed to fly to London via Virgin Atlantic.”

Okupe had December last year been sentenced to two and a half years imprisonment for offences bordering on money laundering.

He, however, paid the sum of N13 million fine ordered by the court for 26 count charges, to avoid going to jail.

